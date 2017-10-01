DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO REACTION
LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh manager James O'Donnell on his side's return to the top flight in Donegal
It has been ten years since Aodh Ruadh were in Division One of the All County League. After their win over Malin today, James O'Donnell's side clinched promotion and the win was a little compensation for what O'Donnell says was a bad week, after the loss to Milford in the Championship.
He gave his reaction to Peter Campbell
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on