LISTEN: Naomh Conaill's Martin Regan gave his reaction to nailbiting Donegal semi-final win

What did Martin Regan say to his charges at half-time as Naomh Conaill turned the Donegal semi-final against Gaoth Dobhair on its head.

The Naomh Conaill boss saw a big turnaround and then had to endure a nailbiting last few seconds as Gaoth Dobhair threatened a goal to undo all their good work.

He was happy to make the final and he can thank the likes of Brendan McDyer, Leo McLoone and Dermot Molloy for strong performances. Young Eoghan McGettigan also stood tall, hitting five second half points.

The Naomh Conaill manager spoke to Peter Campbell after the game.