LISTEN: Fanad manager Aidan McAteer happy to have another go after Donegal IFC semi-final draw

Gaeil Fhánada and St. Naul's were involved in a titanic struggle in the Intermediate Championship semi-final in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday. The Fanad men won the first half, but St. Naul's came back in the second to get a late equaliser and a replay.

After the game Fanad manager Aidan McAteer gave his reaction to Tom Comack . . .