Listen: Milford's Luke Barrett on a dramatic victory over Aodh Ruadh

Milford are back in the Donegal Intermediate Championship final following a thrilling one-point victory over Aodh Ruadh in O'Donnell Park on Sunday.

The goals proved crucial for Milford as they just about got the better of the Ballyshannon men.

Milford's Luke Barrett said the hurt of last year's defeat in the final helped spur the winners to victory.

He spoke after the game to the Democrat's Tom Comack.