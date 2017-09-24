Listen: John McNulty delighted to get a second chance

Edward Kane kicked a dramatic late point to level the game and send the first of the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship semi-finals to a replay.

St. Naul's trailed for much of Sunday's game at O'Donnell Park after Gaeil Fhanada had dominated the first half.

However, St. Naul's managed to eat into the lead before Kane's late equaliser leveled the game at 0-12 apiece.

Afterwards, St. Naul's manager John McNulty gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Peter Campbell.