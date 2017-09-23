Listen: Kilcar's Ciaran McGinley, on a fine victory, and that strange point at the end!

Kilcar's Ciaran McGinley put in a fine display at midfield as his team eased to victory over St. Michael's in Saturday night's Senior semi-final at Sean MacCumhaill Park.

McGinley scored three points in a 2-16 to 0-7 win, the last of which could certainly be filed away in the 'strange semi-final scores' files.

He spoke of his delight at being back in a county final, and offered his thoughts on that last point, when he spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.