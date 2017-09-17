Listen: 'McCourt wonder-goal little consolation' - Hegarty

LEAGUE OF IRELAND

Harps assistant manager gutted after defeat

With Ollie Horgan serving a touchline ban following his dismissal in the last league outing in Limerick, it was left to Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty to try and sum up the mood in the camp in the minutes after Saturday night’s harrowing defeat by Sligo.

Rovers won Saturday night's derby 2-1 thanks to a dramatic late winner from Rhys McCabe just when it seemed a wonder-goal from Paddy McCourt had earned Harps a point.

Paul Hegarty spoke afterwards to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.