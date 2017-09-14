Listen: Ollie Horgan pays tribute to Finn Harps fan, Denis O'Neill

Finn Harps play Sligo Rovers on Saturday night in Ballybofey and it will be a poignant occasion for the O'Neill family from Stranorlar.

The funeral of Denis O'Neill took place on Sunday, following his sudden passing last week.

Denis, his wife Kathleen, and the O'Neill family, have been Finn Park regulars for a long number of years - and during that time, they hardly missed an away game either.

Harps held a press conference this week ahead of the north west derby, and Ollie Horgan took the opportunity to pay tribute to Denis.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty

Eddie Dsane, Ollie Horgan and Ibrahim Keita at Tuesday's press conference.