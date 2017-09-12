MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS I'MEDIATE C'SHIP

Listen: Gaeil Fhánada manager Aidan McAteer has no fears ahead of semi-finals

Fanad side into last four after victory over Naomh Columba on Sunday

Gaeil Fhanada manager Aidan McAteer admitted that his side changed tactic ahead of Sunday's Intermediate quarter-final against Naomh Columba in O'Donnell Park.

The Glen side had beaten Fanad in the group stages and McAteer knew his team had to take a different approach if they were to get the better of the opposition second time around.

Their plan worked a treat and speaking after Sunday's game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty, the Fanad manager said his team were now in bonus territory having reached the last four. 