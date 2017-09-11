Donegal Intermediate Championship quarter final reaction
LISTEN - St Naul's manager John McNulty on his side's narrow one point over Glenfin in Tir Conaill Park
St Nauls eked out a narrow one point 0-7 to 0-6 quarter final win over Glenfin in near monsoon conditions in Tir Conaill Park, in Donegal Town, on Sunday.
After the game St Naul's manager John McNulty told Tom Comack how the driving wind and heavy rain affected the game and his pride in the character shown by his players in the difficult conditions.
