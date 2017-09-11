DONEGAL SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP REACTION
LISTEN - Gaoth Dobhair's Michael Carroll says it was great feeling to be back in a semi-final after win over St Eunan's
Gaoth Dobhair caused something of a surprise in the Donegal Senior Club Championship on Sunday evening in Ballybofey with a narrow two point win over St Eunan's.
After the game, Gaoth Dobhair's Michael Carroll told Tom Comack that it was great to be back in the semi-final for the first time since 2006.
