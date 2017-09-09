Listen: Mark Anthony McGinley happy to get past tough Burt test

Mark Anthony McGinley proved his worth with a quality display in goal as St. Michael's just about got the better of Burt on Saturday night.

Hi might have been beaten a Conor Harkin goal in the second half as Burt staged an impressive fight-back. But he denied the same player a certain goal in the first half when Harkin broke through on goal.

And the keeper also manged to stop at least two Burt points, leaping above his crossbar to fetch two high, dropping balls.

Those saves proved vital in the end as St. Michael's won by just two points.

McGinley and St. Michael's can now look forward to a place in the last four.

He spoke after the game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.