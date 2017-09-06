WORLD SWIMMING GOLD
LISTEN: Ballyshannon Leaving Cert student Mona McSharry reflects on her world gold medal
World Junior Swimming gold medal winner, Mona McSharry, returned to Coláiste Cholmcille this week and she was feted and rightly so.
It's not often there is a world champion walking around the school yard.
After being introduced to the school and showing off her gold and bronze medals, Mona spoke about her big win and her plans for the future to Peter Campbell . . .
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on