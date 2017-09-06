LISTEN: Kilcar captain Brian O'Donnell happy to be in a first ever A county final

The Kilcar captain, Brian O'Donnell, had to get a taxi from Galway, where he has just begun his third level studies, to be in Fintra tonight for the Co. minor semi-final, but he made it a worthwhile journey as his side overcame neighbours, Naomh Columba by two points.

O'Donnell played a captain's part at midfield and was happy to be through to his first ever county A final. He gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . .