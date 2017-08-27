Listen: Gary Walsh on the football and the floods

It's 25 years now since Gary Walsh was helping Donegal to All-Ireland success.

These days, the former goalkeeper is part of the backroom team with a Buncrana team who despite losing against Glenfin on Saturday night, have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship.

The game came after the peninsula of Inishowen was devastated by Tuesday night's floods and Buncrana GAA club are playing their part in the recovery process by organising a special 'Open House Day', at The Scarvey on Sunday afternoon.

Gary Walsh said it shows the important part that the club plays in the community.

He was speaking after Saturday night's game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.