Listen: 'I'm relishing new challenge at LYIT - Michael Murphy

Letterkenny IT has welcomed the appointment of Michael Murphy to the coaching staff in LYIT for the commencement of the sports and intervarsity programme in September 2017.

Michael will take charge of the LYIT GAA club in the institute and will manage and develop the LYIT team in their quest for a successful League Division 2 and Trench Cup campaign.

Speaking at Thursday morning's appointment, Michael said taking over as manager is an exciting challenge for him at a college where the facilities and focus on sports development are so impressive.

He was speaking to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty