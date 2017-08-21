Listen: Dessie Larkin says Donegal Marathon can get bigger and better

The Donegal Marathon and Half Marathon events took place in Letterkenny on Sunday with around 500 people taking part.

The weather was perfect for the runners and the day proved another fantastic success.

The Donegal Marathon Chairman Dessie Larkin said he wants the event to become the People's Marathon, where it's a day for all the family and friends of those taking part to enjoy.

He also paid tribute to those who put so much time and effort in behind the scenes in the organisation of the event.

As some of the runners crossed the line during yesterday's race, Dessie spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.