Listen: 'Don't rule out Glenswilly yet" - John Bosco Gallagher

Gaoth Dohair's victory over Glenswilly on Sunday night in Magheragallon has really opened things up in Group C going into the final weekend of group games.

Gaoth Dobhair, without a number of key players, went into the game on the back of a poor run of defeats and met a Glenswilly side who would have sealed a quarter-final spot with a win.

However, form went out the window as Gaoth Dobhair got the win they so badly needed and Glenswilly are now facing the very real prospect of losing out on a top two finish in the group.

After Sunday night's game, John Bosco Gallagher, a member of the Gaoth Dobhair management team, gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherthy.