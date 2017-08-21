GAOTH DOBHAIR V GLENSWILLY REACTION
Listen: 'Don't rule out Glenswilly yet" - John Bosco Gallagher
Gaoth Dobhair victory opens up Group C
Gaoth Dohair's victory over Glenswilly on Sunday night in Magheragallon has really opened things up in Group C going into the final weekend of group games.
Gaoth Dobhair, without a number of key players, went into the game on the back of a poor run of defeats and met a Glenswilly side who would have sealed a quarter-final spot with a win.
However, form went out the window as Gaoth Dobhair got the win they so badly needed and Glenswilly are now facing the very real prospect of losing out on a top two finish in the group.
After Sunday night's game, John Bosco Gallagher, a member of the Gaoth Dobhair management team, gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherthy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on