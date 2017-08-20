Big crowds and perfect weather for Donegal Marathon

The Donegal Marathon and Donegal Half Marathon is taking place in Letterkenny today and there are big crowds and perfect weather conditions for this, the fourth year of the event.

Over 500 athletes took to the line early on Sunday morning with Ciaran McGonagle of Letterkenny AC the first person home in the half marathon just before 10.30am in a time of 1.14.04.

Gary Scully of Nenagh was second in 1.16.06 with Pauric Breslin, Optum Ireland, third in 1.16.19.

The leading female athletes were Maria McCambridge (Dundrum) in 1.23.12 followed by Caroline Grant , 1.35.05 and Sheila Regan (Letterkenny AC) in 1.38.04.

Most of the half marathon runners were finished by around mid-day, after which the leading marathon runners were expected home.

After her race, a delighted Maria McCambridge gave her thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.