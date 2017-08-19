NAOMH V BURT REACTION

LISTEN: Burt manager Ronan McLaughlin's reaction after Burt defeat Naomh Muire at the Banks

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Burt came good in the second half against Naomh Muire at the banks and manager, Ronan McLaughlin, says it was a good win.

He gave his reaction to Tom Comack after the game . . . 