Audio - Finn Harps v Cork City: Call for fans to play their part

Following Friday night's Premier Division defeat to St. Patrick's Athletic, Finn Harps have turned their attentions to Monday night's visit of Cork City.

Harps held a press conference on Saturday afternoon during which they stressed the importance of getting a big crowd for the Cork game which will be live on RTE television.

Harps secretary, John Campbell, said the fans have a massive part to play between now and the end of the season.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.

John Campbell