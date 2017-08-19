LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Audio - Finn Harps v Cork City: Call for fans to play their part
Harps secretary John Campbell wants a big crowd on Monday night
Following Friday night's Premier Division defeat to St. Patrick's Athletic, Finn Harps have turned their attentions to Monday night's visit of Cork City.
Harps held a press conference on Saturday afternoon during which they stressed the importance of getting a big crowd for the Cork game which will be live on RTE television.
Harps secretary, John Campbell, said the fans have a massive part to play between now and the end of the season.
He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
