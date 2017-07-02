TG4 ULSTER LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL REACTION

AUDIO: "It's amazing, such a relief after eight months of hard work" - Donegal's Eilish Ward

Tom Comack

Donegal Ladies dethroned Monaghan to take the Ulster title in Clones.

After the game star forward Eilish Ward gave her reaction to Tom Comack