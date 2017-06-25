ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE
'It was a brilliant game of football' - Barry Meehan
St Eunan's joint-manager delighted with his team's win in Milford
Barry Meehan is St Eunan's joint-manager along with Eddie Brennan, and he told Tom Comack following, St Eunan's 1-14 to 0-13 win over Milford in Moyle View Park, that he was happy to bag another two league points.
He said with the exams over and a number of players returning from injury, the team can become more settled in the coming weeks.
