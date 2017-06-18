ULSTER SEMI-FINAL REACTION
Audio - 'Defeat a bitter pill to swallow' - Murphy
Donegal captain said the team just didn't show up
Donegal captain Michael Murphy cut a disappointed figure as he left the dressing room area in the wake of his team's heavy defeat to Tyrone in Sunday's Ulster semi-final.
The Glenswilly man offered no excuses for his team's poor performance. He said they just didn't show up and got punished by a far superior Tyrone.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
