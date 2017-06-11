AUDIO - 'The heart and hunger was unbelievable' - Donegal Ladies manager Micheál Naughton

Donegal Ladies manager Micheál Naughton was a very happy and relieved man at the end of the Ulster Championship semi-final against Armagh on Saturday evening in Greencastle, Co. Tyrone.

Despite getting a red card himself, he watched his side come from 1-8 down at half-time to overwhelm the Orchard Ladies in the second half for a famous victory and a place in the Ulster final.

He gave his reaction after the game to Tom Comack