COMORTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHTA REACTION
AUDIO: "I got a late call that I wasn't really expecting" - stand-in 'keeper Patrick Burke
Veteran did a great job in the All-Ireland final
Veteran Patrick Burke got an 11th hour call to play in the final of the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta after Gavin Mulreany had to return to work on Monday.
He would go on to play an important part in the historic victory.
A many who is reluctant to go before the microphone, he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell after the homecoming on Monday night in Mountcharles . . .
