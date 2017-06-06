COMORTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHTA REACTION
AUDIO: "Nice to be part of a competition that's close to my heart" - Naomh Naille joint captain Shane Conneely
Shane Conneely was at home at the weekend, as the Gaeltacht competition was part of his DNA, having played with Micheal Breathnachs in Connemara before joining Naomh Naille.
He has been an influential member of the side for a number of years now and savoured the Gaeltacht success on Monday.
At the homecoming on Monday night he spoke to Peter Campbell . . .
