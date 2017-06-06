COMORTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHTA REACTION
AUDIO: "Hopefully this is a stepping stone for St. Naul's" - Stuart Johnston
Half-back was named man of the match in final
Naomh Naille wing-back Stuart Johnston impressed all through the All-Ireland Gaeltacht weekend and picked up the man of the match for his performance in the final, where he kicked the first two points.
On Monday night after the homecoming in Mountcharles, he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . .
