COMORTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHTA REACTION

AUDIO: "Hopefully this is a stepping stone for St. Naul's" - Stuart Johnston

Half-back was named man of the match in final

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Naomh Naille wing-back Stuart Johnston impressed all through the All-Ireland Gaeltacht weekend and picked up the man of the match for his performance in the final, where he kicked the first two points.

On Monday night after the homecoming in Mountcharles, he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . . 