COMORTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHTA

AUDIO: "I thought we performed really, really well" - Naomh Naille manager John McNulty

Donegal side had to play four games in three days

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

AUDIO: "I thought we performed really, really well" - Naomh Naille manager John McNulty

John McNulty has had a very successful managerial career with Kilcar, but he took over Naomh Naille this year and already the Parish of Inver side are benefitting with a first ever All-Ireland Gaeltacht title.

They defeated the hosts Tourmakeady in the final on Monday and at the homecoming on Monday night, John gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . . 