COMORTAS PEILE NA GAELTACHTA
AUDIO: "I thought we performed really, really well" - Naomh Naille manager John McNulty
Donegal side had to play four games in three days
John McNulty has had a very successful managerial career with Kilcar, but he took over Naomh Naille this year and already the Parish of Inver side are benefitting with a first ever All-Ireland Gaeltacht title.
They defeated the hosts Tourmakeady in the final on Monday and at the homecoming on Monday night, John gave his reaction to Peter Campbell . . .
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on