Audio: Morrissey happy to look ahead after difficult run of results

Finn Harps striker Danny Morrissey has had his injury problems this season. It was a difficult time and he was forced to watch from the sidelines as Harps struggled to pick up points during a horrible run of results.

On Monday night, Morrissey started in attack and scored his first Harps goals in the 3-1 victory over St. Patrick's Athletic.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.