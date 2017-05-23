SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION
Audio: Morrissey happy to look ahead after difficult run of results
Harps striker glad to be off the mark at Finn Park
Finn Harps striker Danny Morrissey has had his injury problems this season. It was a difficult time and he was forced to watch from the sidelines as Harps struggled to pick up points during a horrible run of results.
On Monday night, Morrissey started in attack and scored his first Harps goals in the 3-1 victory over St. Patrick's Athletic.
He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
Welcome win for Finn Harps against St. Patrick's Athletic
#finnharps
#airtricityleague
https://t.co/vG8KfrxHq5
