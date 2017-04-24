Audio - Stephen McBrearty relieved to come away with a draw from Glenties

Stephen McBrearty was relieved that Kilcar ended with a share of the points when they met Naomh Conaill in the All County League Division One on Sunday.

The game of the day in Division One finished all square 0-11 to 0-11.

Speaking to the Democrat's Tom Comack, McBrearty said he was disappointed they did not hold out for the two points after leading 0-11 to 0-6 with a little over five minutes remaining.