Audio - 'Brick' relieved his last free went over to earn draw

Former county player Dermot 'Brick' Molloy kicked seven points including a dramatic injury time equaliser from close on 50 metres into a strong breeze as Naomh Conaill drew with Kilcar on Sunday.

Naomh Conaill came from five points down in the closing five minutes to earn the draw.

Dermot was delighted the free went over to earn his team a share of the spoils. He spoke to Tom Comack after the game.