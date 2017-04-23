ULSTER MINOR SHIELD FINAl
Audio: 'We've work to do ahead of championship,' - Barrett
Donegal manager not overly impressed with his team's display
Shaun Paul Barrett was happy to see his side win Saturday's Ulster Minor Shield Final against Armagh in Garvaghey.
The Donegal manager however, warned that his team still have some work to do ahead of their Ulster Championship opener against Antrim next month.
He gave his thoughts after Saturday's 1-11 to 0-6 victory to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on