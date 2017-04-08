Offside and penalty calls frustrate Ollie

Ollie Horgan was quick to insist that Dundalk deserved to take the three points from their visit to Ballybofey on Friday night.

Two Dave McMillan goals helped the visitors to the win in the Premier Division meeting at Finn Park.

However, the Harps manager was frustrated with two big calls by the match officials - suggesting that McMillan was in an offside position as he scored his team's second goal.

Horgan also questioned the referee's decision not to award his team a penalty in the closing minutes following a handball in the area by Sean Hoare.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.