EA SPORTS LEAGUE CUP
Listen: 'I was due a goal for Harps' - Jonny Bonner
Buncrana man scores twice against Cockhill Celtic
Jonny Bonner scored twice as Finn Harps saw off the challenge of Cockhill Celtic in the EA Sports 1st round in Ballybofey on Monday night.
The former Buncrana Hearts man will have enjoyed his two goals but admitted afterwards that Harps didn't have it easy against the Ulster Senior League side.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
