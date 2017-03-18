SFAI NATIONAL CUP
Audio: Brian Cannon proud of his young Swilly team
Swilly manager gives his thoughts after St. Joseph's defeat
Swilly Rovers manager Brian Cannon said his team knew they were going to be up against it when they met the all-conquering St. Joseph's Boys in the SFAI U-15 National Cup quarter-final at Swilly Park on Saturday.
Played in difficult conditions on a pitch that was only passed playable on Saturday morning, Swilly conceded two goals shortly before half time as the St. Joseph's pressure finally told.
The second half was a lot more even and as Cannon said, Swilly played better when they took the game to their Dublin opponents.
In the end, St. Joseph's qualified for the semi-finals with a 2-0 win.
Brian Cannon gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on