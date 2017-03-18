Audio: Brian Cannon proud of his young Swilly team

Swilly Rovers manager Brian Cannon said his team knew they were going to be up against it when they met the all-conquering St. Joseph's Boys in the SFAI U-15 National Cup quarter-final at Swilly Park on Saturday.

Played in difficult conditions on a pitch that was only passed playable on Saturday morning, Swilly conceded two goals shortly before half time as the St. Joseph's pressure finally told.

The second half was a lot more even and as Cannon said, Swilly played better when they took the game to their Dublin opponents.

In the end, St. Joseph's qualified for the semi-finals with a 2-0 win.

Brian Cannon gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.