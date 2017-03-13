Listen: Big Neil targets Ardara game for Championship return

Neil Gallagher said he will target his return from injury for Glenswilly’s Donegal Senior Championship opener against Ardara in early May.

The midfielder, who has retired from inter-county action, has been hampered by injury for some time but hopes to get back training by next month.

And he has earmarked the county champions’ opening group match at home to Ardara as a game he wants to be ready for.

He also said Glenswilly face a dog-fight to qualify from their group.

Big Neil helped perform the draws for the various championship competitions at Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Afterwards, he gave his views to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.