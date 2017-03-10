LEAGUE OF IRELAND REACTION

Listen: 'Definitely a point gained' - Packie Mailey

Convoy man makes first appearance of the season for Harps

Diarmaid Doherty

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Packie Mailey came in for his first appearance of the campaign, and helped Harps grind out a point against Galway United.

The big defender had a late chance to win it for Ollie Horgan's side. However, he admitted after the game, that given the amount of chances Galway created, it was a point gained for Harps.

Packie spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty 