LEAGUE OF IRELAND REACTION
Listen: 'Definitely a point gained' - Packie Mailey
Convoy man makes first appearance of the season for Harps
Packie Mailey came in for his first appearance of the campaign, and helped Harps grind out a point against Galway United.
The big defender had a late chance to win it for Ollie Horgan's side. However, he admitted after the game, that given the amount of chances Galway created, it was a point gained for Harps.
Packie spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty
All over at Finn Park - @FinnHarpsFC 1, @GalwayUnitedFC 1. https://t.co/mSSVTILc1R— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) March 10, 2017
