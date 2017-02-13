Donegal manager Ardal McDermott very happy with new recruits

Armagh Nicky Rackard All-Star Declan Coulter and former Tipperary Intermediate player Davin Flynn made their Donegal debuts against Louth, on Sunday, in O'Donnell Park and scored nine points between them. Coulter posted five and Flynn hit four all from play. After the game Donegal manager Ardal McDermott speaking to Tom Comack, acknowledged their contribution to the 13 point win over the Wee County.