DONEGAL YOUTH LEAGUE

AUDIO: 'They deserved this win' - Fanad United manager, Niall Doherty

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Fanad United clinched the Youth League title with a 2-1 win over Keadue Rovers. It has been a very good season for the Fanad boys and manager Niall Doherty gave his reaction to the win to Tom Comack . . . 