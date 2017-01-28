James Long proud of his young Cappry side

James Long and Martin McMenamin have been looking after the Cappry Rovers U-13 side since the players were six years old.

On Saturday, the team enjoyed one of their best results on the national stage when they advanced to the last 16 of the SFAI national cup with a 3-1 win over Nenagh at Cappry Park.

Their manager, James Long, was naturally very proud of his players' efforts.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.