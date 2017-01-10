AUDIO
'Things might not be brilliant at Harps - but they're good,' - OIlie
Short piece with the Harps boss after the club's public meeting
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan was in attendance at Monday night's public meeting which was held in Ballybofey's Balor Theatre.
The meeting touched on a range of subjects and the manager fielded questions from supporters during a Q & A session.
After the meeting, the Harps boss said the event was a success.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
