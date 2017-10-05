Listen: Ethan Boyle recalls his Harps debut against Daryl Horgan

Ethan Boyle made his Finn Harps debut in March 2016 when Ollie Horgan's side lost out 3-0 away to Dundalk at Oriel Park.

It was a memorable night for the Wexford native, who played at right back, and found himself marking Daryl Horgan.

Horgan has since made the move to Preston in England, and is in the Republic of Ireland squad for this weekend's World Cup qualifiers.

Boyle, meanwhile, will be back in action against Dundalk on Saturday night in Ballybofey. Ahead of the game, he spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty, and began by recalling the night he faced the talents of Daryl Horgan.