LEAGUE OF IRELAND REACTION
Listen: Horgan has no complaints after latest defeat
Finn Harps v Cork City: Harps manager give his thoughts
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he could have no complaints after his team went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cork City on Monday night.
The visitors created a number of good chances before eventually striking for the winner on 69 minutes.
There was a suspicion of offside about the goal, but Horgan said the better team won on the night.
He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
REPORT: For the second time this season, one goal was enough for @CorkCityFC to win in Ballybofey. @FinnHarpsFC https://t.co/8h0r9O0DTf pic.twitter.com/SWa6lYxWha— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) August 21, 2017
