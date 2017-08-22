Listen: Horgan has no complaints after latest defeat

LEAGUE OF IRELAND REACTION

Finn Harps v Cork City

Diarmaid Doherty

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he could have no complaints after his team went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cork City on Monday night.

The visitors created a number of good chances before eventually striking for the winner on 69 minutes.

There was a suspicion of offside about the goal, but Horgan said the better team won on the night.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.