Listen: Cup hero Eddie Dsane on that winning strike

Finn Harps came from behind to earn a memorable FAI Cup victory over Bohemians on Friday night with Eddie Dsane scoring the winner in extra time.

The Londoner fired home a free kick three minutes into the first period of extra time and it was enough to give Harps the win in a cracking cup tie.

The striker, who had been in hospital after taking unwell last week, said it was a special goal.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.