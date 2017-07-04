Audio: 'We're doing out best to target more clubs' - Callaghan

The Ulster Senior League AGM took place on Monday night and the outgoing members of the league's executive were all returned unopposed for another year.

League secretary, Niall Callaghan, said he was proud to have been elected back on to the executive and looked forward to playing his part in helping the USL enjoy another successful season.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.

See Thursday's Donegal Democrat for a full round-up from Monday night's meeting.