Audio: Ollie disappointed at his team's lack of creativity

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan felt his team just didn't create enough good chances to take anything from Friday night's game against Shamrock Rovers.

In the end, Michael O'Connor's headed goal just before half time was enough to give Rovers the points.

Horgan said his team worked hard throughout, but Rovers defended well and were able to see out the game to take the points.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty