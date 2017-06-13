Sunday football could make a brief return to Finn Park with Harps hoping to play their Premier Division home fixture against Derry City on Sunday, July 2nd.

Harps supporters will remember a time when all home fixtures were played on a Sunday afternoon.

But following the advent of floodlights, that all changed and night-time games became the norm.

Finn Harps were due to play Derry City in Ballybofey on Friday, June 30th. However, that game will be rescheduled as it comes between Derry’s Europa League games which are likely to be played on Thursday, June 29th and Thursday, July 6th.

Harps say they want the game at Finn Park on the afternoon of Sunday, July 2nd.

The club’s Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell said a Sunday game could help the club benefit from a bumper gate.

“Derry are playing in Europe and we accept that, “ he said.

“It’s vital that they get the best preparation possible. We are waiting to hear news next week on when that match will be rescheduled. We’re hoping for the Sunday, but we’ll wait to hear news. The league will talk to us as well as Derry City and they’ll come back to us with a date.”

Mr. Campbell was in attendance at Harps press conference in Letterkenny’s Clanree Hotel on Tuesday at which an appeal was made to supporters to come out in their numbers for this Friday night’s home game against Shamrock Rovers.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan also spoke of the important role the supporters can play between now and the end of the season.

The Harps boss also confirmed that he hopes to sign at least three new players once the July transfer window opens.

