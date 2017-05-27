Audio: 'Poor first half performance cost us,' - McDonald

Having guided his team to a first win last Tuesday night at Bohemians, recently appointed Limerick manager Neil McDonald said a poor first half display cost them against Finn Harps on Friday night.

Goals from Ciaran O'Connor, Danny Morrissey and Caolan McAleer helped Harps into a 3-1 lead at half time. Limerick pulled one back late on through substitute Paul O'Connor but Harps held out for a 3-2 win.

The former Newcastle United and Everton defender, gave his thoughts afterwards to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty