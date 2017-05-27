LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Audio: 'Poor first half performance cost us,' - McDonald
Hear the thoughts of new Limerick manager
Having guided his team to a first win last Tuesday night at Bohemians, recently appointed Limerick manager Neil McDonald said a poor first half display cost them against Finn Harps on Friday night.
Goals from Ciaran O'Connor, Danny Morrissey and Caolan McAleer helped Harps into a 3-1 lead at half time. Limerick pulled one back late on through substitute Paul O'Connor but Harps held out for a 3-2 win.
The former Newcastle United and Everton defender, gave his thoughts afterwards to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty
REPORT: @FinnHarpsFC v @LimerickFCie Five goals, a red card and another three points for Harps. https://t.co/IUzVs5yEy5— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) May 26, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on