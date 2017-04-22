LEAGUE OF IRELAND

'We got Harps at the perfect time,' - John Gill

Drogheda assistant boss delighted with his team's victory

Drogheda United assistant manager John Gill said his team needed a good performance against Finn Harps after their defeat at Limerick last weekend.

He suggested that given the amount of injuries in the Harps camp, the game couldn't have come at a better time for his team - and he was delighted that Drogheda managed to take the win.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty 